JPMorgan Chase announces plans for New York City's 1st all-electric skyscraper

JPMorgan Chase announced its new global headquarters, located on Park Avenue in Manhattan, will be fully powered by renewable energy.
The near 60-foot tower will have "net-zero operational emissions" party by using power that comes from a state hydro-electric plant, officials say.
Other green features will include triple-glazed windows and systems that store and re-use water.
The tower is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
