Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A groundbreaking development is in the works that would bring New York City's largest all-electric skyscraper.JPMorgan Chase announced its new global headquarters, located on Park Avenue in Manhattan, will be fully powered by renewable energy.The near 60-foot tower will have "net-zero operational emissions" party by using power that comes from a state hydro-electric plant, officials say.Other green features will include triple-glazed windows and systems that store and re-use water.The tower is scheduled to be completed by 2025.----------