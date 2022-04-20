Technology

JPMorgan Chase announces plans for New York City's 1st all-electric skyscraper

By Eyewitness News
New York City's 1st all-electric skyscraper in the works

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A groundbreaking development is in the works that would bring New York City's largest all-electric skyscraper.

JPMorgan Chase announced its new global headquarters, located on Park Avenue in Manhattan, will be fully powered by renewable energy.

The near 60-foot tower will have "net-zero operational emissions" party by using power that comes from a state hydro-electric plant, officials say.

Other green features will include triple-glazed windows and systems that store and re-use water.

The tower is scheduled to be completed by 2025.


