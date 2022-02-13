Politics

Anthony Weiner co-hosting new radio show with Curtis Sliwa

By Eyewitness News
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with Curtis Sliwa

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner has a new job.

He co-hosted the first episode of his weekly radio show alongside Guardian Angels founder, Curtis Sliwa.

The show is called 'The Left Versus the Right' and airs on WABC AM Radio. It is not affiliated with WABC-TV.

The new show will feature opinion programming about current events and local New York City issues.

Before Saturday's show, Weiner addressed what he called the 'elephant in the room.'

"No, this isn't some kind of a comeback...a radio show about New York is sometimes just a radio show about New York," he said.



Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011, and Sliwa lost a bid for Mayor of New York in November.

The spate of gun violence in New York City continued Friday.



