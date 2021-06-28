Be Kind: Volunteers remove new graffiti in Greenwich Village

Roughly 80 people took to the streets near NYU on Saturday to undo the work of vandals.
Most of the volunteers work at the university keeping campus buildings clean, so they know all the tricks when it comes to cleaning up the unwanted messes. A supervisor organized the project.
"We get tons of thank yous, and people were coming out and asking us what it was about, and a lot of positive feedback -- it was refreshing. And we hope it becomes contagious to the rest of the neighborhood," said Carlos Zafra.
This cleanup effort came together in under three weeks -- there is already talks of another one.
