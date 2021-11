EMBED >More News Videos The woman was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in Marble Hill.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a burglary in the Bronx - in the same NYCHA building that had just been the scene of a deadly fire.Police say burglars stole around $15,000 in items from an apartment at the Mitchel Houses on Friday night after residents fled the building.The fire killed 6-year-old Aiden Hayward. His father was hospitalized in critical condition.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.----------