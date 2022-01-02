Society

Hundreds run into water for annual Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bunch of brave souls ran into the water on Saturday for the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island.

This was the group's 119th New Year's Day dip into the ocean. The event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The spectacle does more than just attract the daring and those who want to watch them - it also raises money for local non-profit groups.

