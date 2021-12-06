polar plunge

Polar bear plunge returns to Coney Island this New Year's Day after hiatus due to pandemic

By Katherine Lavacca
CONEY ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- If you're looking for a cleansing dip in frigid waters this New Year's Day, the Coney Island Polar Bears announced the polar plunge will return for 2022.

Participants can ring in the new year with the polar bears this year by jumping into the Atlantic ocean near Coney Island's iconic pier.

The event was canceled in 2021 year due to concerns about the covid pandemic, but the Coney Island Polar Bears says they're expecting their largest turn out yet.

"After so many months of stress, hardship, and uncertainty, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club invites all New Yorkers to join us in our New Year's Day Plunge, purge the past, and establish an optimistic outlook for the new year," said Dennis Thomas, the president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. "There is no better way to separate the past from the future than a brisk plunge in the frigid Atlantic with fellow New Yorkers. We look forward to hosting the largest, most spirited plunge in our 119-year history."

This plunge, the bears partnered with the Alliance for Coney Island and other local non-profits to raise money to help the Coney Island community.

Individuals can participate alone or create a team to help raise funds for their own non-profit. And anyone who wishes to participate without taking the plunge can send virtual donations to the Polar Bear Club.

The Coney Island Polar Bears have been swimming in the Atlantic since 1903 and created the polar plunge for any brave souls that wish to join them for a New Year's Day swim.

If you'd like to sign up visit the organization's website for more information.

