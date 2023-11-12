Thousands participate in Rye Playland Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

RYE, New York (WABC) -- An event was held at Rye Playland on Sunday as a way to prepare for the famed New Year's Day Polar Plunge.

Rye Playland hosted a pre-Winter challenge to benefit the Special Olympics.

It is not clear how many people actually hit the sand after feeling the fall chill in the air, but more than 1,000 signed up.

The event used to be an annual one, but Saturday's was the first in nearly a decade.

ALSO READ | Community rallies in support of café owner after workers walk out in protest over conflict in Gaza

Community supports café owner after workers walk out over war dispute Lucy Yang has more on a Manhattan community's reaction after cafe workers walked out on the job.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.