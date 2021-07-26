Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the suspect punching and kicking the victim near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York on Saturday.



Police say the suspect approached the 68-year-old man who was riding a CitiBike and demanded property.

The suspect ran off with the victim's phone and silver necklace.

The victim suffered a broken wrist, a broken nose, and cuts.

ALSO READ | 5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

Police said a car traveling on Montauk Highway in Quogue veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into another vehicle.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorknew york citybrooklyntheftrobberymuggingciti bike
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man slashed during dispute inside NYC laundromat
5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
AccuWeather: Warmer but less humid
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
WATCH: Police officer rescues raccoon with head stuck in can
3 people rescued off Suffolk County after hours in the water
Show More
NY releases some rent aid, but lawmakers say it's too little
Official: 1960s civil rights activist Bob Moses has died
Cleanup continues after oil spill in New York harbor
Child hospitalized after fall from 10th floor balcony: Police
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by California appeals court
More TOP STORIES News