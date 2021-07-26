Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

Surveillance video shows the suspect punching and kicking the victim near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York on Saturday.
Police say the suspect approached the 68-year-old man who was riding a CitiBike and demanded property.
The suspect ran off with the victim's phone and silver necklace.
The victim suffered a broken wrist, a broken nose, and cuts.
