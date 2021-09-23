Brooklyn subway riders demand changes to combat overcrowding, accessibility issues

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- By the time they reach York Street, many riders are exhausted - and t's no wonder.From the F train platform, riders have to climb up a steep staircase, drag themselves down a long, seemingly endless corridor, then push through the turnstiles and up two more flights of stairs. There are no elevators or escalators - and it's the only way in or out.Critics held a news conference on Thursday, demanding changes."It's the only station in the system that has one entrance and exit. One staircase that is both in and out. It's a deep station. If there is anything that goes wrong, it could be a very dangerous situation," said Jo Anne Simon.During rush hour, tides of people are flooding in and out at the same time - narrow platforms are also jam-packed."My husband and I, like many others, the surrounding neighborhoods will rely on the train for work, which can be very crowded during the rush hour, and unsafe to navigate. Even during the best commutes, the narrow platform with one exit is a tragedy waiting to happen," said DUMBO resident, Mallory Kasdan.Activists and local elected officials urged the MTA to make the York Street station a priority. The agency responded, promising answers by June, but so far, nothing."It's unacceptable. We know that our agencies are busy, we know the MTA has faced challenges, so this really is a critical issue, and we're here to highlight the necessity of the MTA, coming to the table, getting the information out into the community that they have, and having a serious conversation about what can be done about this," said Brian Kavanagh.----------