Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle lawyer with COVID-19 awakens from critical illness, says first words to wife: 'I love you so much'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- The wife of a critically ill 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer connected to a cluster of coronavirus cases gave a promising update on his health on Wednesday.Adina Garbuz said in a Facebook post that her husband Lawrence Garbuz is "awake and alert and seems to be on the road to recovery" after being in critical condition with COVID-19 for a number of weeks. She said his first words to her were "I love you so much!" as they communicated through video chat.Adina Garbuz was also infected with COVID-19, along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's familyShe says he was not aware of his diagnosis, or of what has happened in the world since he became ill."Probably the sweetest moment of my life," she said in her Facebook post. "He then immediately asked if I, his kids, his mom, my parents, and all of the family was okay. He had no idea what was wrong with him but that is all he ever cares about on any day so no surprises there."Adrina Garbuz says he is still healing, but on a "good trajectory.""I would have waited longer to share but since so many of you have been on this journey with me, my family and my community asking and waiting to hear, I felt I could not hold off any longer," she said.This update comes after a March 8 post when she first spoke out about her family's condition Garbuz commuted to his office on Metro-North, the New York Post reported, and had not visited any of the hot spots for the disease prior to the outbreak in the United States.----------