Coronavirus News: Wife of New Rochelle lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The wife of the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer connected to a cluster of coronavirus cases spoke out Sunday.Adina Garbuz, who was also infected -- along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family -- released a statement on their family's situation:The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after the man in the community was hospitalized with the illness and is in critical condition.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the disease appeared to have been passed from the lawyer to his family and other people close to them in New Rochelle, a suburb north of New York City.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.----------