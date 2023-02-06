NYC Council holding hearing on mayor's plan to hospitalize mentally ill homeless

NYC Council is set to hold a hearing Monday on the mayor's plan to hospitalize severely mentally ill homeless people.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Members of New York City Council will hold an oversight hearing Monday on Mayor Eric Adams' plan to forcibly hospitalize homeless people who appear to be severely mentally ill.

The plan was first announced in November.

It has faced some pushback and even a legal challenge from critics who claim it's unconstitutional.

Among those invited to testify are representatives from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Mayor's Office of Community Mental Health, New York City Health and Hospitals, the NYPD, FDNY, the Bureau of Emergency Management Service, and other interested parties.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.