COVID Update NYC: Gov. Hocul visits Brooklyn school amid vaccine push

And soon virtually all school aged children will be eligible for vaccinations, after Pfizer announced its data shows their vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.
The study still has to be peer-reviewed before the FDA can it give the vaccine emergency use authorization for kids.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects that to happen by Halloween.
In Pfizer's study, young children got a dose just 1/3 of what adults get, with similar effectiveness, the company said.
"The immune response of children is more robust," said David Cornfield of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Stanford. "Therefore, dosing the vaccine down a bit allowed for these kids to get efficacy from an antibody perspective."
"Masking is one level of protection, and the vaccine is a whole different level of protection," said Mount Sinai's Dr. Waleed Javaid. "It really takes us to almost elimination of COVID."
Meantime, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that schools will be returning to weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated students instead of biweekly.
And those unvaccinated students who come in close contact with someone who tests positive will no longer have to quarantine.
It's a way to keep more kids in class. But it's controversial.
Some parents are relieved to not have to abruptly take off work because their child's class was forced to go remote.
But the teachers union is officially opposed to relaxing quarantine rules.
"We strongly disagree with the mayor's plan to limit the quarantine process only to some children rather than an entire classroom," said UFT President Michael Mulgrew.
He added that it is unrealistic to think all kids have their masks on at all times and are keeping their distance.
----------
