NYC murders and shootings down year-over-year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- June crime statistics show shootings and murders in New York City were down last month year-over-year, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Tuesday.Shooting incidents in the city were down 20% in June. Murder was down 23% compared to the same month a year ago. And the number of shooting victims was down 26% over last June.Meantime, crime overall was up slightly last month, driven by an increase in car theft and other robberies."Keeping all New Yorkers safe is what drives us, and your police officers are working with community members around the clock to do just that," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. "Through targeted deployment and collaborative efforts with those we serve, the department continues in its mission to stamp out criminal activity and hold those who commit acts of violence to account."Word of the decrease in shootings and murders came two weeks after MTA officials noted a drop in subway crime , which had been on the rise for several months.More details released by the NYPD on Tuesday:----------