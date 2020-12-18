NYC Dept. of Investigation finds 'deficiencies' in NYPD's response to George Floyd protests

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Investigation identified several deficiencies in the NYPD's response to the protests and violence in the spring, "that undermined public confidence in the NYPD's discharge of its responsibility to protect the rights of citizens to engage in lawful protest."The DOI identified these key areas:- The NYPD lacked a clearly defined strategy tailored to respond to the large-scale protests of police and policing- The NYPD's use of force and certain crowd control tactics to respond to the Floyd protests produced excessive enforcement that contributed to heightened tensions.- Some policing decisions relied on intelligence without sufficient consideration of context or proportionality.- The NYPD deployed officers who lacked sufficient, or sufficiently recent, training on policing protests.- The NYPD lacked a centralized community affairs strategy for the Floyd protests.- The NYPD lacked a sufficient data collection system to track relevant protest data.There has been no immediate response from the NYPD.----------