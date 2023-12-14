NYC's new tech system 'Bladerunner 2.0' deploys and tracks snowplows just in time for snow season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The mayor and DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch introduced a new system designed to help centralize deploying and tracking snow plows, salt spreaders, and more across the boroughs.

The technology the city was using before this was from 2015, so it was getting dated.

The new technology called Bladerunner 2.0 makes the system more equitable, ensuring that all communities that need help with snow are covered.

"With forecasters predicting a snowy winter, we're revolutionizing how we track our snow operations and using new technology to keep New Yorkers safe," said Mayor Adams. "We've never been more ready for snow season, thanks to our new Bladerunner 2.0 software that will allow us to better track and support our fleet of approximately 5,000 vehicles across all five boroughs. And we're doing this in a way that is fair and equitable, so that there is no longer a system of first-, second-, and third-tier streets with different communities receiving different levels of service. Now, every street in all five boroughs is on a plow and salt route. And to help support our efforts, the best thing New Yorkers can do to help us get the roads clear when there is a storm is to stay off them - use mass transit if you must travel, so our plows, salters, and briners, now powered by Bladerunner 2.0, can do their jobs. We're ready, New York."

"There's no business like snow business - and there's no city that can come close to New York when it comes to preparing for snow season," said DSNY Commissioner Tisch. "As the city's former chief information officer, I know firsthand the transformative impact that smart, innovative, technology can have on government. BladeRunner 2.0 is a state-of-the art system that reflects this administration's commitment to using technology to better serve this city, and I'm proud of DSNY's continuous efforts to enhance and streamline snow cleanup operations."

New Yorkers can use PlowNYC to track snowplowing progress in their neighborhoods.

The mayor also said that the city is heading into the snow season with the highest headcount in 20 years. The city also invested nearly $500,000 into new trucks over the past two years.

