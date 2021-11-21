Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation Experience kicks off in NYC

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation Experience kicked off Saturday at Flatiron Plaza.
Mickey and his friends want to inspire people nationwide to spend quality time in their own backyards.
Organizers offer ideas for fun activities to explore your city and bring you and your friends closer than ever before.
CLICK HERE for more details.
Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.
