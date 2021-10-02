Arts & Entertainment

Oscar conversation begins at New York Film Festival with 'Power of the Dog' cast

LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Oscar conversation begins in earnest at the New York Film Festival, where director Jane Campion gathered her cast of 'The Power of the Dog' together.

"A wonderful human being and a fiercely talented female director whose lens and sensitivity was just the right thing," said Benedict Cumberbatch

'The Power of the Dog' was made in the Oscar winner's native New Zealand, but the story takes place in Montana, almost a century ago.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays one of two brothers, who run a ranch together. 'Phil' is mean and sadistic, and determined to make life difficult for his sister-in-law, played by Kirsten Dunst.

Dunst's husband is played by her real-life companion, Jesse Plemons, who she met on the set of 'Fargo.'

"We fell in love first as creative partners and Feel that will always be part of our life together," Dunst said.

Being at the film festival has a special meaning for the former child star who was born in Point Pleasant.



"I feel like being here is a good place for any type of movie. You what I mean? Just to be accepted in the film festival and surrounded by peers, directors, and people who really love cinema," she said.

ABC7 is an official sponsor of the New York Film Festival that runs through next Sunday.

