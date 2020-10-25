Man accused of torching his old apartment during standoff

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is accused of torching his old apartment during a standoff with police.

The fire started inside a second-story unit at the Lincoln Houses in East Harlem.

Police say the suspect went to the home in violation of a protection order.

ALSO READ | Up in Smoke: Fire exposes illegal marijuana grow house
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating whether a building in Brooklyn that caught fire Saturday morning was being used as an illegal marijuana grow house.



No one else was home at the time.

Five other residents of the building and two police officers suffered minor injuries from the fire.

"It was intense, the whole building. People was (sic) trapped in their apartments because they couldn't make it outside to go anywhere," said one eyewitness.

A cat was also on the windowsill and jumped when it began to catch fire.

The suspect will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

ALSO READ | 80-year-old man dies in New Jersey apartment fire

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemnew york citymanhattanbarricaded manfirebarricadestandoff
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Man rescued after sidewalk collapses in the Bronx
Subway shove suspect facing other charges, incident under investigation
Lines stretch for blocks as New Yorkers begin early voting
NJ sees highest daily COVID-19 case increase since May
Show More
How one group is helping kids play soccer safely during the pandemic
What could become Zeta forms in the Caribbean, could impact NYC area
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
Giant 'murder hornets' vacuumed out of nest
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
More TOP STORIES News