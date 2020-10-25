Man accused of torching his old apartment during standoff

The fire started inside a second-story unit at the Lincoln Houses in East Harlem.
Police say the suspect went to the home in violation of a protection order.
ALSO READ | Up in Smoke: Fire exposes illegal marijuana grow house
No one else was home at the time.
Five other residents of the building and two police officers suffered minor injuries from the fire.
"It was intense, the whole building. People was (sic) trapped in their apartments because they couldn't make it outside to go anywhere," said one eyewitness.
A cat was also on the windowsill and jumped when it began to catch fire.
The suspect will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
ALSO READ | 80-year-old man dies in New Jersey apartment fire
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip