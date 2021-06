NYC woman identified as one of the missing in Florida building collapse

EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has the latest from Florida, as families wait for word about their loved ones trapped in the rubble.

SURFSIDE, Florida -- Linda March has been identified as one of the missing in the Surfside, Florida building collapse March just moved to Surfside from New York City. She worked as a lawyer and rented a penthouse that can now be seen in the wreckage.Friends say March still uses an inhaler after living in New York City during September 11 and was looking to move out of the building soon, because the recent construction bothered her when she worked from home.----------