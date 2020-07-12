Society

Harlem residents occupy intersection plagued by shootings

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- People in Harlem occupied an intersection that has been plagued by shootings.

They gathered near Lenox Ave and 143rd Street to hold a prayer vigil and head off any additional violence.

The event was organized in large part by the non-profit 'Street Corner Resources.'

Mayor de Blasio took part in the demonstration.

Earlier on Saturday, there was a demonstration in Brooklyn in support of police efforts.

Nearly 400 people took part in the 'Back the Blue' march along Bay Ridge Parkway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharlemnew york citymanhattangun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Father fatally struck by vehicle while taking groceries out of car
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Cuomo fears increase in COVID cases amid outbreaks in other states
'Back the Blue' protesters met with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
Show More
All the coins: Super Mario Bros. game sells for $114,000
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
Family reunited with dog stolen in running car in Brooklyn
COVID News: Prayer service held for immigrants who died of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News