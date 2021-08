EMBED >More News Videos New York City's indoor vaccine mandate takes effect on Monday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An accident on the 145th Street Bridge led to an unexpected and dangerous discovery in the Harlem River.Two cars collided just before 7 a.m. Sunday.Police took several people into custody after the crash. Officers say one of the men tossed a gun from the bridge into the water.The NYPD scuba team was called in and was able to find the weapon in the river.----------