Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments in Inwood

By
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.

It has been a tough two weeks for Tracey Lee.

"Our apartment is currently uninhabitable," she said.

A flood from a pipe burst two weeks ago in her ground floor apartment is now forcing her to move.

"We were staying with friends on the other side of this building," Lee said.

In the midst of that move came Hurricane Ida, causing extensive damage to the back of her building.

"As we came around the corner yesterday, we saw a car upside down," she said.

The heavy rainfall collapsed the garage in the alleyway, taking down the parked car with it - the tires smashing into another first-floor apartment.

Lee's beautiful outdoor space is now blocked off, and the wall is all cracked.

She says the owner of the car is upset.

"She was crying because a neighbor was in the alley trying to clear debris so that flooding could stop in their basement," Lee added.

Thankfully no one was hurt. On Friday, FEMA arrived to assess the damage. The view stopped locals in their tracks.

"Guess it was compromised for so many years and that's all it took," said Mike McKeon.



The Buildings Department placed a partial vacate order on some of the apartments.

After Ida's historic flooding, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday detailed new initiatives he hopes will help avoid similar catastrophes in the future.



