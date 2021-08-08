15-year-old boy critical after being shot multiple times in Inwood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10935381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Upper Manhattan.The shooting happened on West 204th Street between Broadway and Vermilyea Ave. in Inwood around 9 p.m. Saturday.First responders rushed the teen to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.Police are at the scene investigating, but so far there are no arrests.----------