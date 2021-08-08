15-year-old boy critical after being shot multiple times in Inwood

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Upper Manhattan.

The shooting happened on West 204th Street between Broadway and Vermilyea Ave. in Inwood around 9 p.m. Saturday.



First responders rushed the teen to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police are at the scene investigating, but so far there are no arrests.

