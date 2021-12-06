Lincoln Square Holiday Tree lit for the season

This year's tree features ornaments designed by community members.
"With no tree lighting last year due to the pandemic, the tree symbolizes the resiliency of the neighborhood with new restaurants and businesses opening in recent months and the return of performances at Lincoln Center," the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District said in a statement.
"This year's holiday tree, a 30' Concolor Fir, which recently arrived from upstate New York, also features star-shaped ornaments that were designed by community members in partnership with Color Me Mine, Upper West Side - a local small business and pottery studio."
In addition to tonight's celebration, the Lincoln Square BID has scheduled special pop-up performances featuring local musicians, singers and dancers throughout the month of December.
The lights officially went on at 5 p.m.
