Combatting crime front and center on campaign trail for next mayor of NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Crime, and more crime - it is front and center on the campaign trail for the next mayor of New York City.

Republican contender Curtis Silwa has made a career talking about street crime.

"I scratch my head and say, 'are you out of your minds?' just look at the shooting that took place in East New York Friday night outside of a baby shower - young lady comes outshot four times. Thankfully, she's still alive," Silwa said, "The gunman. They were up and on their way to Brooklyn. I didn't see Eric Adams here - Brooklyn Borough President, didn't see him addressing the problem."

Brooklyn Borough President, Democrat Eric Adams is a former detective with the NYPD.

"30 percent of prisoners are dyslexic. 55 percent at Rikers have a learning disability, 80 percent don't have a high school diploma. We keep talking about crime. Crime takes place where 60 percent of Black and brown students never reach proficiency. If you don't educate, you incarcerate," Adams said.

Another big issue is COVID. How will the contenders help the city recover from the crippling effects of the pandemic? Silwa says now is the worst time to reduce rank and file officers by forcing them to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

"It's so incredible - we want to impose a vaccine mandate on police at this moment when we don't have enough police when most crime gets unresolved?" said Silwa.

Both candidates are vaccinated.

"Folks need to be vaccinated. I'm happy I'm vaccinated -- best defense against COVID," said Adams.

Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans in New York City, which gives Adams an advantage, but will all the discontent and frustration with Mayor deBlasio prompt voters to cross party lines?



Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

