Coronavirus Update NYC: Union group demands $500 payments for vaccinated workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An umbrella group for some of the most powerful unions representing public employees in the New York City, is demanding $500 payments for workers who already got the COVID vaccine.

Right now, the city is offering $500 as an incentive, to public employees who haven't gotten the shot yet.

It comes ahead of an October 29 deadline for employees to be vaccinated or be placed on unpaid leave.

Union officials say the incentive is unfair to workers who were already inoculated.

"We are furious with the $500 the mayor is offering unvaccinated employees. The Municipal Labor Committee (of which the UFT is a member) has begun the impact bargaining process with the NYC Office of Labor Relations. The MLC and constituent unions put forth a demand that all vaccinated city employees should be paid $500," the United Federation of Teachers said in a statement.

In a move that could cost the city a lot of money, the Municipal Labor Committee is apparently now demanding all union members get the $500 incentive, even if they are already vaccinated.

They say this is now going to collective bargaining.


