'Miracle on Madison Ave.': Pandemic doesn't put damper on holiday tradition

As the worsening coronavirus pandemic destroys jobs and incomes, a trend of neighbors helping neighbors through community refrigerators has emerged in many communities in the U.S.

This Long Island teen has spent the past 10 years collecting toys for children in hospitals after she spent the night in the hospital on Christmas herself. See how Emily Meyer's been able to create holiday magic for kids across Long Island with 'Emily's Awesome Toy Drive'.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The pandemic could not stop a holiday tradition at dozens of New York City's top shops.A group of carolers helped to celebrate what is known as 'The Miracle on Madison Ave.'55 stores will donate 20 percent of their sales from Saturday to pediatric cancer care at Memorial Sloan Kettering."It's really an important tradition here in our neighborhood that people come out to shop for such a great cause, and it's a perfect day to make your shopping count for so much more," said event organizer Matthew Bauer.This is the 34th year for the event.----------