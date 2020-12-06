Community & Events

'Miracle on Madison Ave.': Pandemic doesn't put damper on holiday tradition

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- The pandemic could not stop a holiday tradition at dozens of New York City's top shops.

A group of carolers helped to celebrate what is known as 'The Miracle on Madison Ave.'

55 stores will donate 20 percent of their sales from Saturday to pediatric cancer care at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

"It's really an important tradition here in our neighborhood that people come out to shop for such a great cause, and it's a perfect day to make your shopping count for so much more," said event organizer Matthew Bauer.

This is the 34th year for the event.

