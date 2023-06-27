MTA to reopen 36 more bathrooms across 18 subway stations

The MTA has announced plans to reopen 36 more bathrooms at 18 subway stations across the five boroughs, beginning Monday, July 3.

The MTA has announced plans to reopen 36 more bathrooms at 18 subway stations across the five boroughs next week.

Beginning Monday, these public restrooms, one male and one female, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a one-hour closure for cleaning from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

"Reopening bathrooms is another way for New York City Transit to provide customers relief when they have to go on the go for a more comfortable experience in the subway," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in a statement.

"These refreshed and reopened bathrooms, delivered by the Stations and Facilities divisions at our Department of Subways, show that NYCT is committed to providing faster, safer, and better service to customers across the subway system."

A total of 133 restrooms were closed during the pandemic due to COVID safety protocols.

This latest announcement comes after 18 restrooms reopened earlier this year.

The list of stations reopening its bathroom doors include:

1. 125 St (A, B, C, D)

2. Hudson Yards (No. 7 train)

3. Sheepshead Bay (B, Q)

4. Myrtle/Broadway (J, Z)

5. 125 St (No. 4, 5, 6 trains)

6. 96 St (Q)

7. 18 Av (F)

8. Rockaway Park - Beach 116 St (A, S)

9. Pelham Bay Park (No. 6)

10. 5 Av & 53 St (E, M)

11. Church Av (F)

12. 179 St (F)

13. 34 St - Herald Square (B, D, F, M)

14. Brighton Beach (B, Q)

15. Church Av (B, Q)

16. Chambers St (No. 1, 2, 3)

17. Whitehall St (R, W)

18. Jamaica Center - Parsons Archer (E, J, Z)

