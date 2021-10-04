3,700 substitute teachers needed for NYC schools after COVID vaccine mandate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11057672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Monday morning, 93% of public school teachers in New York City will be allowed back into their classes, which leaves 7% with no vaccine, which means no work.However, that means 3,700 substitute teachers are needed to fill in for the unvaccinated teachers. The Department of Education says that 72,500 out of 78,000 teachers are vaccinated.98% of principals in the school district, 1,570 out of 1,600, are vaccinated.In the pool of subsitutes, there are 9,000 vaccinated subsitute teachers and 5,000 vaccinated substitute paraprofessionals available."Do I take this shot and go to work and be with the children that I love and physically and financially be able to take care of my family? Or do I not do it and financially not be able to take care of my family? Now, that's a horrible place to be," said NYC elementary school teacher Roxanne Rizzi.The soul-searching debate is hitting unvaccinated NYC public school teachers hard. Do they or don't they get the shot?They know they stand to lose their jobs, but they also know they don't trust the vaccine."I believe that goes against my faith. So that is betrayal of my faith in God.And for that reason, I have decided not to," said Stephanie Edmonds.Edmonds is a 10th grade social studies teacher, and says she dug deep into her Jewish faith to decide she will not roll up her sleeve.Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter is insisting there are enough substitute teachers, who are vaccinated, to ensure more than a million public school students will continue to be taught in person."We've been working on those plans every single day, and I'm going to continue to encourage our teachers to be vaccinated because we want them in our classrooms," she said. "However, what we are also excited about as we head into this moment is that we have more subs that are vaccinated then unvaccinated teachers, and our superintendents have been working with our principals to ensure our children get the education and continue to get the education they deserve in person."Some teachers are hoping to find jobs elsewhere. The city is hoping them many decided to get vaccinated over the weekend.