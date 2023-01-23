More than a dozen injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A second alarm fire in a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment building has injured at least 17 residents.

The fire broke out in an apartment on Penn Street at around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Seventeen residents in total were being taken to the hospital for various injuries.

The most seriously injured was a 71-year-old woman, who was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition.

Williamsburg Hatzolah took most of the victims to the hospital.

It appears the other injuries were non-life-threatening.

