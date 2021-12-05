Man seen wandering NYCHA hallway with what appears to be a sword; residents on edge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11286096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the new details in the 1999 Bronx cold-case murder.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents of a NYCHA building in Manhattan are on edge after a man was seen wandering the halls with what appears to be a long sword.Home surveillance video shows the man carrying what appears to be the sword on the 11th floor of Campos 2 on East 14th Street on the Lower East Side.Some residents were so frightened that they confronted the man and asked him to leave.Later, police were called, but no arrest was made, and the man returned to wander the halls of the public complex again. Residents complain it happened last Wednesday and Friday, and they are worried that nothing will be done until it is too late."He's been at the door at 5 a.m., late afternoon. He's going around turning doors to see if he can enter," said Dereese Huff, "they should've escorted him out the building or had him arrested or put him in an ambulance. He made it clear he needs medication."Thankfully no blood was shed and no one was injured, but residents fear what might happen next time. They tell Eyewitness News they have a problem with the homeless getting in their building and living in the stairwells because their front door does not stay locked.Tenants Association President Christine Bookin says the residents of the building live in fear."There has been problems with homelessness here -- people living in the stairwell, using drugs in the stairwell, having sex in the stairwell," Bookin said.----------