Flames engulf NYPD cruiser in Harlem

Two officers were driving around Harlem when they noticed smoke coming out of a vent.
The officers pulled over and got out, only to see flames engulf the car.
No one was injured.
Police sources say the fire is believed to be purely mechanical in nature.
