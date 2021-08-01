Flames engulf NYPD cruiser in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10921841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An NYPD lieutenant was shot and wounded during a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD patrol cruiser burst into flames on Saturday.Two officers were driving around Harlem when they noticed smoke coming out of a vent.The officers pulled over and got out, only to see flames engulf the car.No one was injured.Police sources say the fire is believed to be purely mechanical in nature.----------