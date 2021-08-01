Flames engulf NYPD cruiser in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
NYPD patrol cruiser bursts into flames in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD patrol cruiser burst into flames on Saturday.

Two officers were driving around Harlem when they noticed smoke coming out of a vent.



The officers pulled over and got out, only to see flames engulf the car.

No one was injured.

Police sources say the fire is believed to be purely mechanical in nature.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect in the Bronx
An NYPD lieutenant was shot and wounded during a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx.



