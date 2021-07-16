Man charged after caught violating NYPD officer's food order

Lance Layne, 30, who was a Doordash driver, was shown sticking his fingers in the officer's order on Monday.
Layne then showed a note reading 'I hope that d*** tastes good,' and that he's going to 'violate the 'sh*t out of this order.'
The note also stated that the driver 'dreamt of moments like this.'
Doordash has been notified of the video.
Police say the suspect placed a note in the Chipotle delivery which instructed the officer to look up the video that the suspect filmed, showing the food being tampered with.
The officer was not harmed.
