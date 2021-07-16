Man charged after caught violating NYPD officer's food order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10889311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the rise in crime from Times Square.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has been charged with felony assault and criminal tampering after he was caught on video violating an NYPD officer's Chipotle order.Lance Layne, 30, who was a Doordash driver, was shown sticking his fingers in the officer's order on Monday.Layne then showed a note reading 'I hope that d*** tastes good,' and that he's going to 'violate the 'sh*t out of this order.'The note also stated that the driver 'dreamt of moments like this.'Doordash has been notified of the video.Police say the suspect placed a note in the Chipotle delivery which instructed the officer to look up the video that the suspect filmed, showing the food being tampered with.The officer was not harmed.----------