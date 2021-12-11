NYPD officer assaulted inside Duane Reade

By Eyewitness News
NYPD officer attacked inside Duane Reade

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was assaulted inside a Manhattan Duane Reade.

It happened Friday just after 11:30 a.m. inside the store on 155 East 34th Street. The officer was punched in the face by an accused shoplifter who took off running.

The officer suffered cuts to her ear and fractured a bone in her face. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.



The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes. Police say he is a known shoplifter at the store.

Related topics:
murray hillnew york citymanhattanpolice officer injuredcrimeassaultnypdattackpolice officer
