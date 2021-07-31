Food & Drink

Two-story outdoor dining structure raising eyebrows in the East Village

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Two-story outdoor dining structure raising eyebrows in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Double is trouble when it comes to 'Open Streets' dining sheds.

The Department of Transportation says it is blocking the completion of a two-tiered dining structure that has raised eyebrows in the East Village.



The shed has been going up in front of Izakaya NYC on East 4th Street.

The city says multi-level outdoor dining structures are simply not allowed under the Open Streets program.

ALSO READ | Mets' Pete Alonso surprises kids at Little League practice in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Pete Alonso suprised Little Leaguers in Queens on Friday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkeast villagenew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityfoodreopen nycrestaurantscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Several injured after bus crashes into light pole in NYC: Officials
Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded
Florida new national epicenter after record number of new COVID cases
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
Pedicab driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect
Show More
Swimmers take plunge in Long Island Sound to raise money for cancer
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Michael Jackson's estate eyes revival following major court victories
Woman killed in fast-moving house fire on Long Island ID'd
More TOP STORIES News