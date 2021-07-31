Two-story outdoor dining structure raising eyebrows in the East Village

The Department of Transportation says it is blocking the completion of a two-tiered dining structure that has raised eyebrows in the East Village.
The shed has been going up in front of Izakaya NYC on East 4th Street.
The city says multi-level outdoor dining structures are simply not allowed under the Open Streets program.
