NYC opens public pools, cuts swim programs due to lifeguard shortage

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Right now, New York City has yet to fill more than half of all its lifeguard openings.

That means swim programs and water aerobics are canceled, but the pools will be open.

The Parks Department prepped 51 city pools to open Tuesday.

They'll remain open through September 11 every day from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. with an hour break from 3-4 p.m.

But, you can expect changes due to the massive lifeguard shortage.

The city says they will evaluate the staffing situation on a daily basis and if needed, they will limit capacity or in a worst-case scenario, close some pools that don't have enough staffing.

Mayor Eric Adams says recruiting efforts continue.

"We're still leaving no stone unturned. We have a couple of creative ideas we are going to put in place to deal with this national problem. I want to always emphasize that, this is a national problem that we're facing," Adams said.

"I wish that there was a junior lifeguard program. I wish that the high schools were more involved in the recruitment of lifeguards for the future," said Janet Fash, NYC Lifeguard.



The shortage means that for the second year in a row the city's "learn to swim" program is canceled.

The mayor says one idea is to loosen the requirements to boost the lifeguard ranks so they can reopen those swim classes.

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



