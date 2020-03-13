Education

Coronavirus Update: All NY Public libraries to close starting Saturday

By Eyewitness News

No. 8: The New York Public Library (pictured here: the Rose Reading Room) (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All New York Public Library locations will be closed to the public beginning on Saturday, March 14 through at least Tuesday, March 31.

Friday, March 13 will be the last day that patrons can pick up holds or borrow books until library locations reopen.

The library said they made this decision to support the overall health and wellness of the communities and for the safety of their patrons and staff. "It was a difficult decision, as we care deeply about serving the public, but the responsible thing to do-and the best way to serve our patrons right now-is to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. While we have been proud to stay open to serve the public amid storms and other emergencies, the best way we can serve our patrons now is to help contain the virus, especially as our patrons include many seniors and others at high risk," said Anthony W. Marx, President of the New York Public Library.

The Library is taking steps to support our patrons as much as possible during this temporary closure:

- All late fees will be suspended and due dates extended during the closure period.
- The Library is working to expand access to e-books and increase awareness of our vast array of online resources. For example, New Yorkers can sign up for a library card to read e-books on our SimplyE app, use research databases, and much more.
- Patrons can access the Library's Census resources online.
- All branches will be sanitized before they reopen.

- Ask NYPL virtual reference will be available and answering any questions.

Brooklyn and Queens libraries have yet to announce any changes.

RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronaviruslibraries
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News