10-year-old shot in stomach in Queens, police say; 1 other injured

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in the stomach at a home in Queens, police say.The suspect, who was on the sidewalk, shot into the home on 342 Beach 45th Street in Far Rockaway, according to detectives.The 10-year-old and a 29-year-old man were inside the house and were both shot.The 29-year-old victim was also taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The relationship between the two victims is unknown.The motive for the shooting is unclear.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.----------