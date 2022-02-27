Woman injured in shooting outside Queens restaurant

By Eyewitness News
Woman injured in shooting outside Queens restaurant

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was injured after being shot outside a restaurant in Queens on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened on 75-16 Rockaway Boulevard, outside El Rey IV Billiards Steak House and Restaurant in Woodhaven just after 7:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital. Her condition is not yet known. It is unclear whether she was the intended target.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.



Police are currently investigating.

