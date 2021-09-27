Sunday marks final night for San Gennaro in Little Italy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11050375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in honor of the fallen firefighter Stephen Siller returned to the streets of New York City Sunday.

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday was the final night of the 95th annual Feast of San Gennaro in Manhattan's Little Italy, and the streets were packed.The 11-day celebration returned this year in a big way, after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.This year's festival honored first responders who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic, and well as those who were lost in the September 11 attacks 20 years ago.----------