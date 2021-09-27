Society

Sunday marks final night for San Gennaro in Little Italy

By Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Weekend Update

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday was the final night of the 95th annual Feast of San Gennaro in Manhattan's Little Italy, and the streets were packed.

The 11-day celebration returned this year in a big way, after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This year's festival honored first responders who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic, and well as those who were lost in the September 11 attacks 20 years ago.

ALSO READ | Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk honoring firefighter killed on 9/11 returns to NYC streets
The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in honor of the fallen firefighter Stephen Siller returned to the streets of New York City Sunday.



