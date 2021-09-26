Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk honoring firefighter killed on 9/11 returns to NYC streets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in honor of the fallen firefighter Stephen Siller returns to the streets of New York City Sunday.Like many events, the race was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.This year, 30,000 people are expected to take part.The event traces Siller's final heroic steps before he died during the September 11 terror attacks.Participants will start at the Hugh Carey Tunnel in Brooklyn and run or walk to the former site of the original World Trade Center complex.The route honors the moment Siller abandoned his truck in Brooklyn and ran through the tunnel towards the towers after they was attacked.Proceeds from the event benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting first responders and wounded veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.----------