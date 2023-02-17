Panel approves door locking and camera security system for NYC Public Schools

Derick Waller reports on new safety measures for New York City Public Schools.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A panel just approved a plan to enhance security at New York City schools.

The plan involves installing a camera and buzzer system at all public schools, but critics say it's costly.

It sounds like a good idea, to make sure the only people inside a school are people who need to be there, but the price tag is raising eyebrows.

The city's Panel for Education Policy voted Thursday night to spend $43 million dollars on a buzzer and camera system from Sybrant Technologies.

The system would allow schools to lock and unlock the front doors remotely and add a camera system.

Right now, the front doors are unlocked and manned by an unarmed school safety agent.

The majority of the panel, appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, voted in favor for it.

Some other members wanted to table the discussion so they could learn more about it.

They lost.

Schools Chancellor David Banks talked more about the plan last fall.

"We are absolutely looking at the issue around the front doors themselves. Right now, every one of our front doors is manned by a school safety agent, we are looking to fortify that even more. We have been exploring, for months now, various options that will allow us to even actually lock the front doors. And in locking the front doors, we have to connect that with a camera system as well," Banks had said.

While there is concern about the $43 million price tag, that's a relative drop in the bucket given the DOE's budget is about $38 billion. That's larger than some states.

