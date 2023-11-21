More than 300,000 NYC students in overcrowded classes: UFT reports

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The United Federation of Teachers is sounding the alarm on class sizes in New York City Schools.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew says that many schools in high-need neighborhoods already meet the new class size mandate. In fact, they say more than 300,000 students in high-need schools are in overcrowded classes.

"In nearly 700 'Title 1' schools - a measure that the federal government uses to identify high levels of poverty - 50 percent or more of the classes are larger than allowed by the new state law," Mulgrew said.

The union reports: "In 665 Title 1 schools, at least 50% of classes exceed the state law limits this school year. In these Title 1 schools, some 322,111 students are currently in classes larger than set in the state law. In 40 of these schools, every single class is over the class size limit established by the new state law. Overall, 97% of New York City's 1,267 Title 1 schools have at least one oversized classroom."

They released a list of most overcrowded Title 1 schools: https://files.uft.org/title-i-schools-class-size-2023-2024.pdf

"Claiming these schools have no overcrowding problem is just one example of how the city is working to undermine the new class size mandate. Rather than use delaying tactics or manufacturing a fiscal crisis when it has record levels of financial reserves, the city's Department of Education needs to come up with a coherent plan to address the long-term inequity of crowded classrooms," Mulgrew said.

Under a law passed last year, classes are not supposed to exceed 20 students in kindergarten through third grade. For grades 4-8, classes top out at 23 students and high school classes are full at 25 students.

Classes like physical education, music, and other performance-based classes are supposed to be considered full at 40 students.

