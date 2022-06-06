HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot on a sidewalk in Upper Manhattan.
It happened on 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bullet holes were seen at the bus stop on the corner.
IT is not clear if the victims were targeted or are innocent bystanders.
There is no word yet on the conditions of the victims.
Police are still investigating.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Two people shot on sidewalk in Hamilton Heights
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News