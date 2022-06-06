Two people shot on sidewalk in Hamilton Heights

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot on a sidewalk in Upper Manhattan.

It happened on 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bullet holes were seen at the bus stop on the corner.

IT is not clear if the victims were targeted or are innocent bystanders.

There is no word yet on the conditions of the victims.

Police are still investigating.

