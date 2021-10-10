Exclusive: Security guard's wife speaks out after he was stabbed inside NYC Apple Store

"He's the love of my life, I'm happy he's alive," Iris Figureroa said.
Her husband Alejandro Sosa is now in the hospital in stable condition, but in this exclusive interview, Figureroa tells Eyewitness News that by no means is the 37-year-old out of the woods.
"They're just concerned he has a head wound that could possibly swell so they're monitoring him for that," she said.
Sosa works at the Apple store on West 14th Street. He was on duty when a man showed up and refused to put on a mask Friday night around 6:30 p.m.
The policy is strictly enforced. Anyone coming inside must have a face covering.
Well, the suspect didn't like that. Police say he pulled out a knife and stabbed Sosa three times -- in the head, back and arm.
Figureroa has been by her husband's side since rushing to Bellevue Hospital right after the attack.
Detectives are still looking for the suspect.
"I really wish he'd come forward, come forward and let the cops get them, I don't know why they did this to my husband," Figureroa said.
Sosa, who loved his job, started working at the store in March of 2020.
"He did his job, he went, never had any issues so yeah this is pretty devastating to me," Figureroa said.
She tells Eyewitness News that they hope to one day start a family, but right now her main concern is her husband, and making sure he gets better so they can celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary October 31.
"He told me I kept him alive, what he told me, I pray he stays that way. I felt this could have ended way differently, I'm very happy he's alive," she said.
