Woman suffers severe head injury after subway robbery in Lower Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman suffers severe head injury after subway robbery in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan -- A woman suffered a severe head injury after a subway robbery in Lower Manhattan.

Police say the 58-year-old was with her 22-year-old son at the Canal Street N train station when a thief grabbed his backpack and knocked him down. When he lost his balance, he reached for his mother, causing her to tumble down the stairs with him.



The son was not injured. The mother is undergoing brain surgery.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ |

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattannew york citymanhattanrobberysubway crime
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Thundershowers possible
3 injured in shooting outside Nationals Park; game suspended
Cars submerged after powerful storms cause heavy flooding in Newark
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping attacks cop while in custody
Fiery crash in Brooklyn leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Local leaders pushing for gun violence to stop
TV actor charged with murder in deadly Queens shooting
Show More
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
Cuomo faces questioning, other fallout from harassment probe
Los Angeles sheriff won't enforce county's new mask mandate
Rapper Biz Markie, best known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57
COVID Updates: Cases on rise in all 50 states for 1st time in 6 months
More TOP STORIES News