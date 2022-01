EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has more on the police shooting at a Dollar Store in Brooklyn.

PELHAM BAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD cruiser, setting it on fire.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the Pelham Bay Park subway station in the Bronx.Police were inside the station at the time responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person.No one was injured.----------