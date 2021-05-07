Man with knife lunges at public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10575034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.

PARKCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man with a knife lunged at a public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say.It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Metropolitan Ave and Parkchester Rd.The Parkchester officer fired a gun and struck the man in the buttocks.The suspect was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition.The investigation is ongoing.----------