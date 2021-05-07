Man with knife lunges at public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say

By Eyewitness News
Man with gun lunges at public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say

PARKCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man with a knife lunged at a public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Metropolitan Ave and Parkchester Rd.



The Parkchester officer fired a gun and struck the man in the buttocks.

The suspect was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.



