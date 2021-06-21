NYC mayoral candidate Adams focuses on crime as campaign volunteer stabbed with ice pick in Bronx

By
Search for suspects who stabbed Adams' campaign volunteer

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- There is new video Monday morning showing the men police want to track down after a volunteer for mayoral candidate Eric Adams' campaign was stabbed in the Bronx.

The Democratic front-runner is calling for something to be done as violent crime continues to plague the city.

Crime has been a major issue in the race and now it has hit home for the Adams campaign.

Video from the NYPD shows the two suspects wanted in the stabbing.

Police say the man in the white tank top stabbed the victim repeatedly with an ice pick.

The accomplice is seen wearing a sweatshirt that says "privileged."



The NYPD also says the victim has dozens of prior arrests of his own and refused to speak to detectives.

The attack happened while the volunteer was canvassing on 150th Street and Morris Avenue in Mott Haven on Sunday.

Although badly injured, he ran a block from 150th Street to 149th Street to flag down officers.

"He was a volunteer that came out every day and actually the video shows he was out giving out literature for the campaign, but he was stabbed multiple times," Adams said.

The 42-year-old victim underwent surgery and is in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital.

The other NYC mayoral candidates tweeted their well wishes for the victim.










Also in the Bronx, the New York Yankees welcomed the young children who narrowly escaped gunfire last week while walking in the Bronx.

Anyone with information in regard to either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
